Chinese cultural industry sees steady development in 14th Five-Year Plan Period
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's cultural industry has seen continuous and steady development during the 14th Five-Year Plan Period (2021-2025), a senior Chinese official said Monday.
In 2024, the total assets of China's cultural industry reached 34.4 trillion yuan (about 4.84 trillion U.S. dollars), said Lu Yingchuan, China's vice minister of culture and tourism, at a press conference.
In the year, the total revenue of the cultural industry exceeded 19 trillion yuan, generating a total profit of 1.77 trillion yuan, Lu added.
During the period, China also made significant strides in boosting the global influence of Chinese culture, said Lu. In 2024, the total volume of cultural trade in China reached 1.4 trillion yuan, with more cultural products including games, animation, and designer toys enjoying popularity overseas.
