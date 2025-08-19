Ethnic festivals across China lighten up August

People's Daily Online) 16:04, August 19, 2025

Ganqiuqiao

Originating in the early Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), Ganqiuqiao is a traditional festival of the Bouyei ethnic group in Ziyun Miao and Bouyei Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Held annually on Liqiu—the Beginning of Autumn solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar—the festival sees young men and women dressed in their finest traditional attire gathering on well-known local bridges to court and socialize, reminiscent of the "magpie bridge" meeting in Chinese legend. Once a harvest celebration centered on blessings, songs, and dances, ganqiuqiao has evolved into a modern cultural event that fosters harmony, inclusiveness, and stronger community bonds.

(Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)