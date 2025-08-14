Feature: Kazakhstan scholar translating Chinese wisdom to world

TIANJIN, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Speaking of China's governance philosophy, Yekaterina Khvan from Kazakhstan expressed deep admiration, acknowledging its wisdom and insight.

"The deeply rooted conceptions, such as 'people first,' 'lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets' and 'building a community with a shared future for humanity,' have left on me a profound impression," said Khvan, a doctoral student at Tianjin Foreign Studies University in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Specializing in Chinese-Russian translation, Khvan has been systematically engaged in the translation of major political documents from Chinese into Kazakh and Russian since last year.

"I had the privilege of translating several chapters and theoretical sections into Kazakh," she said, while proudly retrieving several bilingual volumes from her bookshelf, including "A Brief History of the Communist Party of China."

Over the years, the university has translated or contributed to over 50 major works, including "A Brief History of the Communist Party of China," totaling more than 6 million Chinese characters. Many of these works have drawn attention from political leaders, scholars and general public across the globe.

"China's ideas, wisdom and solutions travel from here -- across languages and continents -- delivering insight and strength to the world," said the university president Li Yingying.

Yet, the work is far from simple. Translating China's political and cultural terminology -- steeped in history and philosophical nuance -- demands accuracy, subtlety and scholarly depth.

Khvan cites the phrase "mei mei yu gong" in Chinese, which originates from the ancient Chinese classic "The Book of Rites." The expression reflects a broader Chinese vision of inclusive development and cultural coexistence.

To convey its meaning accurately, she delved into ancient texts and philosophical writings to trace its origins and evolution. Then she discussed its modern context with Chinese scholars to understand its relevance today.

After careful consideration, she translated it as "the shared flourishing of all forms of beauty," supplementing it with detailed annotations to explain its core values of harmony, mutual appreciation and collective progress.

"Translating China's central documents is of high political significance and solemnity," she stressed. "These documents embody China's political vision, development strategy and governance wisdom. My task is to grasp the essence and faithfully convey it without deviation."

Her translation journey has not only deepened her understanding of China's development but also reshaped her own worldview.

One word that continues to echo in her mind is "people." "While translating the speeches of Chinese leaders -- particularly sections on poverty alleviation -- I was deeply moved by the people-centered philosophy," she said.

Equally striking was the ecological development concept: "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."

She noted that Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources, but balancing development with environmental protection is a pressing challenge. "China's experience taught me that the environment and the economy are not in conflict -- they can and should advance together," she said.

With the arrival of the Tianjin summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), she feels a renewed sense of pride. As a Kazakhstani scholar living and studying in the host city of SCO activities, she finds herself at the heart of a growing regional dynamic.

She said that through translation, she witnessed the flourishing China-Kazakhstan cooperation under the SCO framework.

"In the era of the Belt and Road Initiative and deepening SCO cooperation, language and translation have taken on a new historical mission -- as vessels of civilizational exchange," she said.

