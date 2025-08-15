Chinese Culture Day held in Australia's Melbourne

Xinhua) 13:44, August 15, 2025

CANBERRA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Chinese Culture Day event has been held in Australia's Melbourne to promote cultural exchange.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Thursday, the event gathered over 500 students from 22 local secondary schools and featured 13 interactive cultural zones, including calligraphy, tea art, fan crafting, poetry rubbings, and traditional costume try-ons, alongside a "Nihao, China" tourism showcase.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian highlighted the recent visit to China by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, noting that the visit would help further develop China-Australia relations on a stable footing.

Xiao emphasized culture as a bridge for mutual understanding and welcomed more young Australians to visit China.

The event, hosted on Tuesday by the Chinese Consulate-General in Melbourne, was also attended by several Australian federal MPs and Melbourne municipal leaders.

Chinese Consul-General in Melbourne Fang Xinwen pledged to implement the Global Civilization Initiative and further deepen exchanges and cooperation in cultural and other fields, while Australian guests praised Chinese culture and expressed their willingness to continue promoting bilateral cultural exchanges.

Performances by young artists from the China Soong Ching Ling Science and Culture Center for Young People added to the festivities, drawing applause from the audience.

