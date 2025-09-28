Dragon boat festival brings Chinese culture to Bulgaria

Xinhua) 14:39, September 28, 2025

SOFIA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Dragon Boat Festival kicked off on Saturday near Ruse, Bulgaria's largest city on the Danube River, bringing sports, culture and friendship together in a two-day celebration.

Held at the lake in Lipnik Forest Park, the event allows visitors to board dragon boats and experience the thrill of competition free of charge. The program also features martial arts demonstrations, artwork exhibitions, oriental food and drinks, as well as music and dance performances.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said at the opening ceremony that the Dragon Boat Festival is an important cultural symbol of China. She described Ruse, known as the "pearl of the Danube," as an ideal stage for cultural exchanges between China and Bulgaria, adding that the festival embodies teamwork, unity, and a shared future.

Dai expressed hope that such events would broaden cooperation channels, enrich the China-Bulgaria strategic partnership, and ensure that the "boat of friendship" sails forward with confidence.

Ruse Mayor Pencho Milkov said the festival brought people together through sports and Chinese culture, turning the city into a bridge between cultures and promoting friendship and cooperation.

