Flash mob event showcasing Chinese culture staged in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait

Xinhua) 13:31, September 17, 2025

People pose for a group photo with Chinese artists in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, on Sept. 16, 2025. A flash mob event showcasing Chinese culture was staged here on Tuesday, drawing large crowds of local residents. The event, themed "A Moonmoment to Remember - Blossoms of Chengdu," was co-hosted by the China Cultural Center in Kuwait and the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

