Guinness World Record Taichi performance staged in Dubai to mark 76th anniversary of PRC's founding

People perform Taichi at the China Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sept. 28, 2025. A Guinness World Record Taichi performance was held here on Sunday to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1. A total of 180 practitioners, aged 6 to 71, from 77 countries gathered at the China Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site for the event. (Xinhua/Wen Xinnian)

DUBAI, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Guinness World Record Taichi performance was held here on Sunday to mark the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

A total of 180 practitioners, aged 6 to 71, from 77 countries gathered at the China Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site for the event.

Moving slowly and gracefully to soothing music, people of diverse backgrounds performed the same Taichi forms in unison, embodying the idea that "civilizations thrive through exchange." The performance set a new Guinness World Record for "the most nationalities performing Taichi simultaneously," witnessed by Guinness World Records adjudicator Kanzy El Defrawy.

At about 4:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT), as the record was officially confirmed, the crowd erupted in applause. Participants then held up placards reading "World Peace" in their native languages and called out together, "One World, One Taichi!" and "Happy Birthday, China!" in front of the China Pavilion.

Liu Huajin, one of the event's initiators and head of the Dubai Chinese Public Welfare Martial Arts Group, said, "It is a great honor to extend birthday wishes to China through Taichi, together with friends from around the world."

The event was hosted by the Shanxi Chamber of Commerce and Fellowship in the UAE, co-organized by the Jiangxi Chamber of Commerce and Fellowship and the Wenchao Group, and supported by the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai along with several international cultural organizations.

