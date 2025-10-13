1st Chinese cultural center in Gulf region inaugurated in Kuwait

Xinhua) 14:37, October 13, 2025

A woman poses for photos with a panda-shaped mascot at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2025.

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The official inauguration ceremony for the Chinese Cultural Center in Kuwait was held on Sunday, marking the full operation of the Gulf region's first Chinese cultural center.

Liu Xiang, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait, said during the ceremony that the Chinese Cultural Center in Kuwait, as the first of its kind in the Gulf region, stands as a symbol of China-Kuwait friendship and serves as an important platform for enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

He noted that the center had begun trial operations in September 2023 and has since worked to promote cultural exchange and civilizational dialogue.

"We look forward to the Chinese Cultural Center in Kuwait continuing to write an even more splendid chapter in the story of friendship and cooperation between our two countries," he said.

Liu Jinhong, director of the cultural center, said the official opening marks a new beginning and a "spiritual encounter" between the two peoples.

Liu stressed the center's commitment to deepening cultural cooperation, promoting mutual learning among civilizations, and contributing to the progress and development of both nations.

Al-Anoud Ibrahim Al-Sabah, assistant secretary-general of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, said the official opening of the cultural center creates a new space for cultural exchange between the two countries.

She expressed her hope that the cultural center will become "a beacon of dialogue and a lasting bridge connecting two cultures bound by friendship and peace."

The opening ceremony also featured diverse artistic performances blending Chinese and Kuwaiti culture.

A woman poses for photos with a Tai Chi performer at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2025.

A Chinese paper-cutting artist communicates with visitors at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2025.

A band performs at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2025.

A Chinese paper-cutting artist creates a profile of a visitor at the China Cultural Center in Kuwait, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 12, 2025.

