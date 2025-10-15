Dialogue held to advance China studies

October 15, 2025 By Zhou Wenting and Wang Xin (China Daily)

Guests arrive at the Shanghai International Convention Center on Tuesday to attend the opening of the second World Conference on China Studies. TANG YANJUN/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

Aiming to achieve broader consensus on advancing Sinology and promote ongoing cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world, the second World Conference on China Studies opened in Shanghai on Tuesday with the gathering of around 500 renowned scholars and experts from around the globe.

Themed "Historical and Contemporary China: A Global Perspective", the conference also aims to academically connect historical and contemporary China, facilitate in-depth exchanges on the continuity and innovation of Chinese civilization, and thoroughly explore the cultural implications, experiential insights and global significance of China's development path.

Addressing the conference's opening ceremony, Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, highlighted that scholars of Sinology worldwide should join hands to uphold respect for the diversity of human civilizations, implement the Global Civilization Initiative, and play a greater role in advancing mutual learning among civilizations.

Chen Jining, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Shanghai's Party secretary, also delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

Gao Xiang, president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized the universal pursuit of modernization. He highlighted the need for Sinology to play a bigger role by focusing more on the dynamic developments in contemporary China and deepening research on Chinese-style modernization.

"Comparative studies could reveal the global significance of China's development, offering insights into answering the profound question of 'Where is humanity headed?' posed by the world, the times, and history," he said.

Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy and former president of the European Commission, said at the event that strategic cooperation remains the cornerstone of China-Europe relations. He advocated a dynamic balance between pragmatism and strategic trust, which he believes is essential for overcoming differences and jointly creating a stable and prosperous future.

Martin Jacques, a renowned British author and critic, said that as China becomes a crucial player in global economic growth, climate change, global governance, technological innovation, and the Global South, China studies is becoming increasingly important and hybrid.

Developing countries need to be knowledgeable about China and be able to relate to China today, he said.

"Western attitudes towards China are still influential in developing countries, but increasingly less so, as the Global South countries are interacting increasingly with China and forming their own views with firsthand experience, knowledge and research," said Jacques.

Tiziana Lippiello, president of the Ca' Foscari University of Venice in Italy, said that the school has developed many cultural relations with Chinese universities, and she advised more students to visit China to see what it is and learn from it.

Some scholars, both from home and abroad, said that China studies is becoming increasingly critical and is expected to contribute to the future development of the entire world.

Lin Shangli, president of Renmin University of China, said that China studies is a comprehensive discipline covering diverse fields, including history, culture, society and economics. It serves as a vital window to recognize and understand the country.

"China has demonstrated comprehensive and systematic achievements, prominently in rapid economic development, sustained harmony, and stability of an ultra-large-scale society and the exceptional effectiveness of national governance. China studies concerns the future of humanity," he said.

Hadeer Talaat Saied Abdellatif Mahlees, a young scholar at the Egypt-based Institute of Arab Research and Studies, said the past decades witnessed China undergoing extraordinary transformation toward what it is today: the world's second-largest economy, a technological innovator and an increasingly influential diplomatic and strategic player.

"Today, the world stands at a historical crossroads, as the old order is no longer capable of confronting our shared challenges. In this context, China offers a comprehensive vision that deserves attention, as it meets an urgent need for all of humanity at this critical juncture," she said.

During the event, which was jointly hosted by the State Council Information Office and the Shanghai municipal government, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng also announced a Shanghai initiative for global mutual learning and the advancement of China studies, underscoring the city's commitment to fostering dialogue.

