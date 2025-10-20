3rd Liangzhu Forum opens in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:37, October 20, 2025

Tim Winter, research cluster leader of Inter-Asian Engagements at the Asia Research Institute of National University of Singapore, and fellow of the Australian Academy of the Humanities, delivers a keynote speech during the third Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Themed on "Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity," the third Liangzhu Forum opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili addresses the opening ceremony of the third Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Themed on "Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity," the third Liangzhu Forum opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Sun Qingwei, president of Northwest University of China, delivers a keynote speech during the third Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Themed on "Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity," the third Liangzhu Forum opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Heritage Malta Chairman Mario Cutajar delivers a keynote speech during the third Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Themed on "Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity," the third Liangzhu Forum opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Jean-Paul Demoule, founding president of French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), delivers a keynote speech during the third Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Themed on "Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity," the third Liangzhu Forum opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Guests attend the third Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. Themed on "Revitalization of Civilization: Cultural Heritage and Human Culture Diversity," the third Liangzhu Forum opened here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)