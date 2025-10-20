China Buzz: Ambassadorial spouses experience the beauty of Chinese culture and traditions
Spouses of ambassadors to China from 28 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas gathered in Dashilan, a historic commercial area in Beijing that is home to many time-honored Chinese brands, on Oct. 16, 2025, to experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture.
During the visit, they explored the city's rich cultural heritage, took part in hands-on craft workshops, and gained a deeper understanding of Beijing's unique local traditions.
Hosted by the Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Xicheng District, Beijing, the event highlighted the vitality of Chinese culture in modern life and served as a platform to promote cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and friendship between China and the world.
