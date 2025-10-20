Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization held in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:31, October 20, 2025

Participants pose for a group photo in front of a board for the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

Zhu Xi was a great Chinese philosopher and a Confucian scholar of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Participants walk past a board for the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

The opening ceremony of the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization is held in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

Simona-Mirela Miculescu, president of the 42nd Session of the General Conference of UNESCO, addresses the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

The opening ceremony of the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization is held in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

Participants experience paper-cutting at the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

Participants learn about traditional Chinese tea-making technique at the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

Participants learn about traditional woodblock printing at the Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization in Nanping City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization was held here on Saturday.

