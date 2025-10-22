Tunisian journalist: China changed me a lot, and I returned as never before

Dhiaeddine Krifi is a 35-year-old Tunisian journalist who works for Tunisian National Radio and has been practicing journalism for 10 years. He was recently invited by the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia on a 10-day tourist trip, during which he visited Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. This was Krifi's first visit to China, and he said it was completely different from his other travels, as he witnessed China's significant technological, cultural, and economic development through the dual lens of a journalist and a tourist.

Krifi said, "I noticed many details that an ordinary tourist might overlook. I discovered an exceptional country and grew to love it deeply, especially since I have been fascinated by Chinese civilization since childhood." When asked how he found China—whether it matched his expectations or was even more beautiful—he replied, "The reality of the visit was different from what I had heard or seen on social media. I discovered tremendous technological advancement and a country at the peak of efficiency."

In addition to the beautiful tourist attractions he visited, such as the Great Wall and ancient neighborhoods that preserve the country's history and tell the stories of a great people who love their nation and believe in its capabilities, Krifi was particularly struck by the social aspects. "The family bonds between grandparents and grandchildren and the value of family in society stood out to me, along with punctuality, and the great religious and cultural diversity in society. The Chinese are highly disciplined, believe in hard work, and are extraordinarily organized—this is the secret to this nation's success."

On the economic front, Krifi found that all products in China are of high quality. He was also amazed during his visit to China to see that the world's largest car brands are manufactured in China by Chinese hands. This demonstrates China's strength and capability.

He was impressed by the security and safety, especially in Shanghai, despite its population of 25 million. "You don't find theft, violence, or anything that threatens your safety." He also admired the financial system: "There's no cash; everything is done through apps."

When asked about his views on Chinese media, Krifi said that Chinese media follows the guidance of the Chinese government and integrates with it to build a strong nation through serious and constructive journalism.

When asked about the role of media in enhancing rapprochement between China and Tunisia, he replied, "Tunisian media is very negligent in broadcasting news about China, and the Tunisian public lacks significant knowledge about daily events in China. Tunisian media still limits itself to reporting some anecdotes or scattered news about China. I believe it should focus more on conveying news about China, introducing the Tunisian people to opportunities for cooperation with the Chinese, and correcting misconceptions through strategic partnerships and twinning with Chinese media, organizing events, and producing joint programs to highlight the true image to the Tunisian public. For example, after my visit to China, I wrote several articles and found great interaction from readers. Many contacted me, expressing their desire to visit China and saying they loved it through my journalistic articles."

When asked if he believes the time has come for broader partnerships between Tunisia and China in all fields, Krifi replied, "The entire world needs China, and I don't think there is a home on planet Earth without Chinese products. Tunisia should further support its orientation and cooperation with China. I believe any country that does not engage with China will find itself lagging economically and technologically. We must be pioneers in establishing partnerships with China. The world needs China more than China needs the world."

When asked what his visit to China changed in him, he answered, "It changed a lot in me, especially in my way of thinking, and it planted hope in me. There are Chinese cities younger than me with great technology and development. China taught me several lessons, the most important of which is that there is always hope in life, and when you love your country, you can achieve miracles. Honestly, I owe China many things, and if I could suggest a title for my visit to China, it would be 'I returned as never before,' even though I have visited several countries around the world."

