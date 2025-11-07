Library of China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka opens

Xinhua) 10:04, November 07, 2025

Guests visit the library of the China Cultural Center in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 5, 2025. The China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka on Wednesday unveiled its library at a ceremony held in Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital. (Xinhua/Wu Ziyu)

COLOMBO, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka on Wednesday unveiled its library at a ceremony held in Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital.

The ceremony was attended by guests from various institutions, including the Sri Lanka China Society, the Association for Sri Lanka-China Social and Cultural Cooperation, and Sri Lanka's National Museum and National Library.

Speaking at the ceremony, Indrananda Abeysekera, president of the Association for Sri Lanka-China Social and Cultural Cooperation, noted that the opening of the library means Sri Lankan scholars and all those who are curious about China now have an unprecedented new channel to systematically explore the profound civilization of China.

Ni Lisheng, chief of the China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka, said that the library will be not only a space for reading, but also a window for cultural exchange, allowing people to gain insights into Chinese culture and the vibrant development of modern China.

The library now owns a collection of 4,500 books on various topics, including Chinese history, art, literature, and science and technology. In addition, the library is also equipped with an electronic management system, ensuring a smooth and unimpeded reading and borrowing experience for readers.

