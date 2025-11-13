Trending in China | The Sizhou inkstone

November 13, 2025

The Sizhou inkstone is a historic type of Chinese inkstone, originating from ancient Sizhou in modern-day Cengong county, Guizhou Province. Spanning thousands of years, this inkstone is crafted from the region's rare, deep indigo slate, reflecting the poetic essence of China's scholarly heritage. Along with the brush, paper and inkstick, the inkstone is considered one of the "Four Treasures of the Study" in classical Chinese literary culture and is widely used in Chinese calligraphy and painting.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

