Chinese translator Yu Zemin receives Hungary's Cultural Connectivity Award

BUDAPEST, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese literary translator and writer Yu Zemin, who has lived in Hungary for more than three decades, received the Geza Szocs Cultural Connectivity Award on Thursday evening at a gala ceremony hosted by the Friends of Connectivity Foundation in Budapest.

Yu, known for translating works by Hungary's two Nobel Prize-winning authors as well as the poetry of Geza Szocs, said the award was a recognition of cultural bridges built between China and Hungary.

"I consider Hungary my second home," Yu said in his acceptance remarks. He thanked Hungarian literature for allowing him to serve as "a voice of Hungarian literature in China," and paid tribute to Szocs, whom he met in the 1990s.

"This award encourages me to continue translating Hungarian works, and ensures that we always remember this remarkable man," he added.

The ceremony marked the first edition of the Connectivity Awards established by the Friends of Connectivity Foundation, which was founded in 2025 to promote mutually beneficial East-West cooperation across diplomacy, culture, and economic ties. Awards were presented in four categories: diplomacy, international connectivity, cultural connectivity, and competitiveness.

Speaking at the event, Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka said Hungary was committed to strengthening connectivity as a strategy for ensuring long-term competitiveness.

He noted that Hungary's open, export-driven economy depends on foreign investment and advanced technological cooperation.

"We seek partners, allies, friends and points of collaboration," Boka said, adding that Hungary believes in cooperation among sovereign nations based on mutual respect.

Boka said Europe's competitiveness had declined in recent decades and called for a "pragmatic, mutually beneficial relationship" with international partners.

Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Barna Pal Zsigmond, who presented the cultural award, highlighted the geopolitical relevance of dialogue and cooperation.

He said the EU faced significant challenges in a rapidly changing world and stressed the need for diplomacy, economic ties and cultural exchanges that support peace, stability and competitiveness.

Zsigmond praised the legacy of Geza Szocs, calling him a key figure in building historical and cultural connections between Hungary and Eastern countries.

Other awardees included former Hungarian Ambassador to France Gyorgy Karolyi in the diplomacy category, Cambodian lawmaker Suos Yara for international connectivity, and Tata Consultancy Services Hungary in the competitiveness category.

The gala also featured performances by Hungarian artists and brought together officials, diplomats, and cultural figures.

