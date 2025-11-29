Chinese Cultural Week opens in Kathmandu

Xinhua) 14:38, November 29, 2025

KATHMANDU, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Cultural Week, as part of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal, opened in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday.

The event was jointly organized by the Confucius Institute at Kathmandu University (CIKU) and the Confucius Institute at Tribhuvan University (CITU).

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal spans 70 years, while the exchanges and friendship between the two nations extend far beyond the seven decades, Rajeev Shrestha, registrar of Kathmandu University, said at the opening ceremony.

Cultural exchange activities serve as an important vehicle for enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between people, Li Shuangcheng, Chinese director of CIKU, said.

"This event will enable the Nepalese people to appreciate the profound heritage and unique charm of Chinese culture through immersive experiences, thereby further strengthening the enduring friendship between China and Nepal," he said.

During the cultural week, a series of Chinese cultural activities, including Chinese songs, painting, calligraphy, poetry recitation, martial arts, cuisine, and cultural exhibitions, along with Chinese language competitions, will be carried out by the two Confucius institutes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)