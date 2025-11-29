Budapest unveils major Terracotta Warriors exhibition featuring rare Chinese artifacts

Xinhua) 10:46, November 29, 2025

BUDAPEST, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The exhibition "Civilization of the Qin and Han Dynasties - The First Chinese Emperor's Terracotta Warriors" opened Thursday in Budapest, bringing rare Chinese archaeological treasures to the heart of Central Europe.

Showcasing more than 150 ancient artworks from China's Qin and Han dynasties - including ten original Terracotta Warriors - the exhibition is one of the most significant displays of Chinese culture ever held in Hungary, according to Laszlo Baan, director general of the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest.

In an interview with Xinhua, Baan recalled that many Hungarians still vividly remember the country's first Terracotta Warriors exhibition in 1988. That earlier display left a deep impression on visitors, he noted, but the new presentation is markedly larger in scale and scope.

The exhibition "covers the most important archaeological discovery of the 20th century," Baan said.

He highlighted the visual and technical sophistication of the show, saying that its design reflects years of collaboration between Chinese and Hungarian experts. "The venue, the colors, the lighting, the materials - everything about this exhibition is truly first-rate," he said.

Calling the event a milestone in China-Hungary cultural relations, Baan also underscored its unusually long run. The six-month display, made possible through close coordination with Chinese institutions, will give both Hungarian and international visitors ample time to explore the collection in depth.

Baan expressed confidence in strong public interest, noting how rare it is to see original Terracotta Warriors outside China. As many Hungarians have not had the chance to travel to Xi'an, he said, the arrival of these artifacts offers a meaningful cultural experience.

He also pointed to Hungary's growing Chinese community, saying the exhibition may resonate especially with those who have not visited the original site in China.

Baan added that advances in research and museum technology have enabled the Budapest exhibition to introduce new interpretive elements. Among them is a world-premiere 3D light projection developed in Hungary, which restores the original colors of the Terracotta Warriors on life-size replicas. This innovative feature, he said, gives visitors a vivid sense of how the sculptures looked more than two millennia ago. "It is a remarkable addition to the exhibition," he noted.

The director emphasized that the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, together with its Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asiatic Arts, serves as a universal institution with extensive archaeological and Asian collections. Hosting major exhibitions on ancient civilizations is both a responsibility and a source of pride, he said.

Looking ahead, Baan expects the Terracotta Warriors exhibition to rank among the museum's most attended. "I believe we will see several hundred thousand visitors," he said. "I am almost certain it will be among the top three most visited exhibitions in the history of our museum."

