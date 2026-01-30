Concert for upcoming Lunar New Year held in Philadelphia

Xinhua) 13:13, January 30, 2026

Musicians perform at a concert for the upcoming Lunar New Year at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Chinese musician Yu Hongmei performs at a concert for the upcoming Lunar New Year at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A horse mascot is seen on a check-in desk during the "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Canadian conductor Naomi Woo performs at a concert for the upcoming Lunar New Year at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People attend the Lunar New Year concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Chinese musician Zhang Hongyan performs at a concert for the upcoming Lunar New Year at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

A woman displays a horse mascot during the "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Musicians perform at a concert for the upcoming Lunar New Year at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the United States, Jan. 28, 2026. The Philadelphia Orchestra and the China National Tourist Office in New York marked the upcoming Lunar New Year on Wednesday with a concert and "Ni Hao! China" tourism promotion events at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)