2026 Tianjin Music Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 16:23, April 27, 2026

Musicians perform during the opening of the 2026 Tianjin Music Festival at Tianjin Grand Theater in north China's Tianjin, on April 26, 2026. The 2026 Tianjin Music Festival kicked off here on Sunday. Covering theater performances, immersive characteristic performances, and mass public welfare performances, it will present nearly a hundred music events and last until July 5. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Violinist Lyu Siqing (C) gestures to the audience during the 2026 Tianjin Music Festival at Tianjin Grand Theater in north China's Tianjin, on April 26, 2026. The 2026 Tianjin Music Festival kicked off here on Sunday. Covering theater performances, immersive characteristic performances, and mass public welfare performances, it will present nearly a hundred music events and last until July 5. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Musicians perform during the opening of the 2026 Tianjin Music Festival at Tianjin Grand Theater in north China's Tianjin, on April 26, 2026. The 2026 Tianjin Music Festival kicked off here on Sunday. Covering theater performances, immersive characteristic performances, and mass public welfare performances, it will present nearly a hundred music events and last until July 5. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Erhu artist Song Fei performs during the opening of the 2026 Tianjin Music Festival at Tianjin Grand Theater in north China's Tianjin, on April 26, 2026. The 2026 Tianjin Music Festival kicked off here on Sunday. Covering theater performances, immersive characteristic performances, and mass public welfare performances, it will present nearly a hundred music events and last until July 5. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Musicians perform during the opening of the 2026 Tianjin Music Festival at Tianjin Grand Theater in north China's Tianjin, on April 26, 2026. The 2026 Tianjin Music Festival kicked off here on Sunday. Covering theater performances, immersive characteristic performances, and mass public welfare performances, it will present nearly a hundred music events and last until July 5. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)