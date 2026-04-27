Night view of China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:46, April 27, 2026

This photo shows a night view of Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists from Canada enjoy night view along the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists take a sightseeing boat on the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists from Russia visit the Italian Style Area in Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A tourist poses for photos with the "Tianjin Eye" ferris wheel in Tianjin, north China, April 25, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A singer performs at a waterfront platform by the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists watch an artist singing by the Haihe River in Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists take photos as they enjoy night view in Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Tourists stroll alongside the Haihe River at night in Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Foreign tourists order food at a restaurant in the Italian Style Area of Tianjin, north China, April 24, 2026. In recent years, Tianjin has become a popular tourist destination, as the city keeps enriching its nighttime experience by expanding tourism scenarios and diversifying business formats. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)