Tianjin's Wudadao historical urban area welcomes spring with crabapple blossom festival
Tourists enjoy crabapple blossoms as they visit the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A crabapple blossom festival is ongoing at Tianjin's Wudadao historical urban area from April 3 to 12, giving a boost to the local cultural and tourism industry.
Tourists enjoy crabapple blossoms as they visit a crabapple blossom festival at the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)
A tourist poses for a photo with Tang Tang, the mascot of a crabapple blossom festival, at the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, April 3, 2026. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy crabapple blossoms as they visit the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists enjoy crabapple blossoms as they visit the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists enjoy crabapple blossoms as they visit the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, April 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists enjoy crabapple blossoms as they visit the Wudadao historical urban area in north China's Tianjin, April 4, 2026. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 from behind the Tianjin Railway Station shows a light show themed on crabapple blossoms in north China's Tianjin. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)
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