Visiting cruise ship arrives in China's Tianjin
An aerial drone photo taken on March 3, 2026 shows MS Regatta (L) berthing at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in Tianjin, north China.
As the first visiting cruise in northern China this year, MS Regatta, a cruise ship operated by Oceania Cruises, arrived at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port from South Korea on Tuesday.
The nearly 600 passengers aboard MS Regatta, who came from over 20 countries and regions including the United States, Canada and Australia, embarked on a two-day itinerary to experience Tianjin's cultural charm and historical grandeur. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Passengers line up for immigration procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in Tianjin, north China, March 3, 2026.
Inbound tourists visit an ancient cultural street in Tianjin, north China, March 3, 2026.
Passengers line up for immigration procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in Tianjin, north China, March 3, 2026.
