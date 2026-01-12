Zhangyuan in Tianjin reopens to public after 50-day renovation project
People buy cultural and creative products at a store in Zhangyuan in Heping District of Tianjin, north China, Jan. 10, 2026. Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, reopened to the public after a 50-day renovation project. The mansion, built in 1915, was listed as a national key cultural relics protection site. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
