Festive atmosphere, immersive cultural experience in north China ancient town

Xinhua) 16:40, January 06, 2026

TIANJIN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- As dusk settled in, the ancient town of Yangliuqing in north China's Tianjin lit up with festive lights along the historic Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal.

Even before reaching the main street, visitors were greeted by a joyful New Year's atmosphere -- colorful lanterns and red banners adorned the traditional town, while cheerful figurines inspired by Yangliuqing's renowned woodblock paintings stood at the entrance of the lane.

Long renowned for its vibrant woodblock paintings, a celebrated staple of New Year decor across China, Yangliuqing town is now turning itself into an immersive, interactive scene that visitors can step into and explore.

The Yangliuqing woodblock painting draws from the town's rich history along the Grand Canal, once a vital trade route that connected northern and southern China. During the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), the canal helped carry Yangliuqing's iconic, symbolic New Year paintings to all corners of the country, spreading art and tradition far and wide.

For the new year, the town's historic buildings have become a luminous canvas of light, sound and digital art. Overhead, a swarm of drones lit up the night sky, creating a dazzling aerial display.

"We've created an experience that merges tradition with innovation. The event here represents a creative revival of Yangliuqing's cultural heritage," said Zhu Yihai, an official from the municipal culture and tourism bureau.

"I brought my child here to feel the blend of old and new," said a visitor surnamed Gao, who traveled from downtown Tianjin. "It feels both deeply traditional and wonderfully modern, and I feel like I am walking into a living New Year painting."

Also adding to the immersive atmosphere was a roaming theater performance, which led audiences through the town's winding alleys and pretty courtyards.

Visitors could follow the story of Bai Junying, a celebrated female artist in Yangliuqing's painting history, encountering interactive scenes along a route that linked local landmarks.

"We want people to immerse themselves in the culture, not just look at the scenery," said director Zheng Yingying, adding that the performance weaves together local history, canal culture, painting traditions, and even elements of Tianjin's folk performing arts, turning the audience into part of the story.

"You have to be here to really understand that it's because of artists like Bai Junying that this art form and this town feel so alive today," said Zhu Wenjia, a spectator.

The town's cultural vibrancy also spilled into its bustling markets and narrow lanes. Visitors tried their hand at printing woodblock paintings or cutting paper into delicate shapes. At food stalls, families gathered to make tanghulu, a popular Chinese winter snack of crispy sugar-coated hawthorns. Some visitors dressed up in traditional Hanfu, blending right in with the historic streets as they snapped photos to remember their New Year celebrations.

Over the New Year holiday period, the town hosted more than 80 performances and activities, combining food, crafts, markets, lantern displays, and folk customs into a lively mix of old and new, according to Gao Jie, a manager with the town's tourism development company.

In recent years, Tianjin's Xiqing District, which administers Yangliuqing, has made cultural tourism a strategic focus, revitalizing historic areas to attract both visitors and investment. Since early 2025, Yangliuqing has revamped over 120 shops and 29 courtyards, making public spaces more inviting and adding cultural elements to give visitors a better experience.

"We're building a town with stories and soul," said Ren Zhenhuai with the Xiqing District's culture and tourism bureau. "Architecture is the form, and culture is the soul. Only when the soul comes alive can the ancient town truly live."

As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, new festive decorations and interactive installations have been added in the town, extending the celebratory atmosphere and inviting even more travelers to step into Yangliuqing's unfolding paintings, a living blend of heritage, art, and renewal.

