Newly opened sightseeing deck offers urban view of Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:16, December 22, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows visitors enjoying the night urban view at the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck in Heping District of Tianjin, north China. Recently, the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck, located at the Jinwan Plaza in Heping District of Tianjin, has begun operation. Visitors can ascend to the 300-meter-high rooftop to overlook Tianjin's urban view. (Xinhua)

Visitors watch sunset at the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck in Heping District of Tianjin, north China on Dec. 17, 2025. Recently, the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck, located at the Jinwan Plaza in Heping District of Tianjin, has begun operation. Visitors can ascend to the 300-meter-high rooftop to overlook Tianjin's urban view. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

