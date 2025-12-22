Newly opened sightseeing deck offers urban view of Tianjin
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows visitors enjoying the night urban view at the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck in Heping District of Tianjin, north China. Recently, the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck, located at the Jinwan Plaza in Heping District of Tianjin, has begun operation. Visitors can ascend to the 300-meter-high rooftop to overlook Tianjin's urban view. (Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows visitors enjoying the urban view at sunset at the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck in Heping District of Tianjin, north China. Recently, the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck, located at the Jinwan Plaza in Heping District of Tianjin, has begun operation. Visitors can ascend to the 300-meter-high rooftop to overlook Tianjin's urban view. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Visitors pose for a selfie at the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck in Heping District of Tianjin, north China on Dec. 20, 2025. Recently, the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck, located at the Jinwan Plaza in Heping District of Tianjin, has begun operation. Visitors can ascend to the 300-meter-high rooftop to overlook Tianjin's urban view. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Visitors watch sunset at the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck in Heping District of Tianjin, north China on Dec. 17, 2025. Recently, the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck, located at the Jinwan Plaza in Heping District of Tianjin, has begun operation. Visitors can ascend to the 300-meter-high rooftop to overlook Tianjin's urban view. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Visitors enjoy the urban view at sunset at the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck in Heping District of Tianjin, north China on Dec. 20, 2025. Recently, the Jinwan Yunding sightseeing deck, located at the Jinwan Plaza in Heping District of Tianjin, has begun operation. Visitors can ascend to the 300-meter-high rooftop to overlook Tianjin's urban view. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
