North China port receives record single shipment of Airbus components

December 10, 2025

An Airbus plane to be assembled is pictured at its second Final Assembly Line (FAL) for A320 family aircraft in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin port received its largest-ever single shipment of Airbus aircraft components on Tuesday, marking a logistical milestone that will support the European planemaker's expanding production capacity in the region.

The shipment, comprising 12 large aircraft sections, arrived aboard the container vessel "OOCL Denmark." The vessel departed from Hamburg, Germany, and docked at the Pacific International Container Terminal of Tianjin Port on Tuesday morning.

This delivery will support Airbus's recently scaled-up production capabilities in Tianjin Municipality, a key global manufacturing hub for the company. In October this year, Airbus launched its second Final Assembly Line (FAL) for A320 family aircraft in Tianjin, which is also its second such facility in China and in Asia as a whole.

To ensure the efficient and secure handling of the record-breaking cargo, the Tianjin Dongjiang border inspection station has streamlined clearance protocols, including pre-arrival procedures that slashed the waiting time for the vessel.

Tianjin now hosts two of Airbus's 10 FALs for A320 family aircraft across the world. The combined assembly capacity of the Tianjin lines is set to contribute 20 percent of the company's global total.

