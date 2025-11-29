N China's Tianjin opens first downtown duty-free shop

Xinhua) 09:17, November 29, 2025

People shop for liquor at a downtown duty-free shop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin Municipality opened its first downtown duty-free shop on Friday. Holders of valid travel documents who have purchased outbound flight tickets due in 60 days are eligible for duty-free discounts on their purchase at the shop and claim the purchased goods at Terminal 1 of Tianjin Binhai International Airport.

In addition, residents of China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as foreigners who have maintained continuous residency in the Chinese mainland for up to 183 days, can shop in the taxable goods area at the facility. They are eligible for tax refunds upon departure as long as they meet stipulated criteria.

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2025 shows an exterior view of a downtown duty-free shop in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Foreign customers try sunglasses at a downtown duty-free shop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People shop for products themed on Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, at a downtown duty-free shop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People shop at a downtown duty-free shop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A sign of tax refund point is seen at a downtown duty-free shop in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Nov. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

