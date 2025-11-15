Final of World Vocational College Skills Competition 2025 held in Tianjin

Xinhua) 15:54, November 15, 2025

Contestants of East Kazakhstan Technical University compete during the World Vocational College Skills Competition 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 14, 2025. Six teams participated in the final of this competition here on Friday, with the one from Jinhua University of Vocational Technology garnering the championship. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Contestants of Zhejiang Polytechnic University of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering compete during the World Vocational College Skills Competition 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 14, 2025. Six teams participated in the final of this competition here on Friday, with the one from Jinhua University of Vocational Technology garnering the championship. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Guests comment on competitors' performance during the World Vocational College Skills Competition 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 14, 2025. Six teams participated in the final of this competition here on Friday, with the one from Jinhua University of Vocational Technology garnering the championship. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Contestants of Zaozhuang Vocational College compete during the World Vocational College Skills Competition 2025 in Tianjin, north China, Nov. 14, 2025. Six teams participated in the final of this competition here on Friday, with the one from Jinhua University of Vocational Technology garnering the championship. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025 shows a scene at the final of the World Vocational College Skills Competition 2025 in Tianjin, north China. Six teams participated in the final of this competition here on Friday, with the one from Jinhua University of Vocational Technology garnering the championship. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

