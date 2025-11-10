Revolutionary's legacy lives on in Tianjin

Visitors learn about the history when Li Dazhao went to college in Tianjin. YAN DONGJIE/CHINA DAILY

Hundreds gathered in Tianjin on Oct 29 for the 136th anniversary of the birth of Li Dazhao, a highly revered intellectual and revolutionary. Li studied in Tianjin for six years in his youth, which played a vital role in shaping his revolutionary ideas.

Li is considered a pioneer in China's communist movement, a great Marxist and one of the main founders of the Communist Party of China. Sun Xuejing, an official from the Hebei district of Tianjin, pointed out that with its open and inclusive atmosphere, Tianjin attracted Li to pursue his studies at the Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics, marking the starting point of his revolutionary career.

According to the China Li Dazhao Research Society, the institute was established in 1906. Li once remarked, "Tianjin is the center of political movements in northern China, with the Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics at its core."

But it was forcibly dissolved in 1937, reinstated in 1947, and finally abolished in 1949, with its economics and business departments incorporated into Nankai University.

In the early 20th century, Tianjin's superior port and geographical location made it a crucial trade and economic hub in northern China, fostering the convergence of Chinese and Western ideas. People in Tianjin were far more open-minded compared to those in other cities, giving rise to various schools of thought such as liberalism, constitutionalism, and revolution.

"Since Li Dazhao was seeking a way to save the nation, undoubtedly, he hoped to find a place where ideas were both highly active and forward-thinking. Thus, the Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics in Tianjin was an excellent choice," explained Xu Yanqing, director of the Hebei District Cultural Relics Management Office.

A building of the Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics. YAN DONGJIE/CHINA DAILY

The exhibition mentioned that Li was admitted to the institute in 1907. During his studies, he systematically learned English, Japanese, and various subjects in politics, economics, and law, gaining exposure to the most advanced ideas of that time. He actively wrote political commentaries to promote democracy and civil rights, inspiring many young people to join the revolution. In addition to his diligent studies, Li also participated in numerous social revolutionary activities, gradually embarking on the path of Marxist revolution.

Xu said that on the anniversary of Li's birth last year, the restoration work on the Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics had just been wrapped up. The Hebei district of Tianjin established the Li Dazhao and Tianjin exhibition there, open to the public free of charge.

Li Hongta, grandson of Li Dazhao, visited the exhibition and was deeply impressed. He said: "The Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics was not only the cradle of my grandfather Li Dazhao's revolutionary ideas but also a place that continues to inspire younger generations to strive with ambitions. He placed great expectations on the youth, firmly believing that only when the youth dare to pursue truth can the nation become truly dynamic and hopeful."

Xu mentioned that during the exhibition setup, they made great efforts to recreate the living scenario of Li Dazhao during his student days in Tianjin. Surprisingly, during the renovation process, they discovered several solid wood columns that were identical to those in historical photographs, proving that some structural components of this building are authentic and intact.

"The cultural relics, historical photos, and restored historical scenes displayed in the exhibition hall are deeply impressive, especially the solid wood colonnades, which make me feel as if I have transcended time and space to stand side by side with Li Dazhao," said Liu Yuanqing, a visitor to the exhibition.

She expressed that for the younger generation, understanding red revolutionary culture is not only a look back at history but also a way to draw wisdom and spiritual strength from predecessors. "Li Dazhao's strong sense of responsibility truly embodies the demeanor of a steadfast revolutionary. I will actively practice this sense of responsibility in my future studies and work, contributing youthful energy to the nation's development."

Sun said, "The restoration of the site is not just a memorial to Li Dazhao, but a mark of respect for revolutionary history and a way to carry forward the revolutionary spirit." As an important Red education base in Tianjin, the Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics has hosted over 500 groups and nearly 20,000 visitors since its reopening last year.

Sun, the Hebei official, disclosed that memorial sites for Li Dazhao have also been established in multiple locations, including the Li Dazhao Memorial Hall and former residence in Laoting county, Hebei province, the Red Building of Peking University, and the former residence of Li Dazhao in Beijing.

On the 136th anniversary of Li Dazhao's birth, Hebei district will collaborate with the Tianjin Conservatory of Music and Tiangong University to organize Red song music story sessions. Additionally, the president of the Tianjin Li Dazhao Research Society will be invited to give lectures, allowing more people to understand and inherit the Red spirit, Sun said.

"The brand-new appearance of the Beiyang Institute of Law and Politics after its renovation, along with the story of Li Dazhao and Tianjin, will undoubtedly become an inexhaustible cultural heritage and spiritual wealth for Tianjin," Xu said.

Wang Xiaojing contributed to this story.

