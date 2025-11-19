Aircraft carrier Fujian formation conducts first live-force training at sea

Xinhua) 08:18, November 19, 2025

SANYA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) on Tuesday said the aircraft carrier formation of the PLANS Fujian has conducted the carrier's first on-sea live-force training since its commissioning.

During the mission, the formation conducted various training exercises, including fleet navigation, vessel-aircraft joint search and rescue, and carrier-based aircraft takeoffs and landings.

In the vessel-aircraft joint search and rescue exercise, the vessels and aircraft coordinated and cooperated to quickly complete the rescue task following the formation's command instructions to handle an emergency. The exercise helped enhance the formation's capability of contingency response, according to the PLAN.

Various types of carrier-based aircraft, including the J-35, J-15T, J-15DT and KJ-600, completed rounds of catapult-assisted takeoffs and landings on the Fujian. These exercises effectively tested the carrier's electromagnetic catapult, recovery and deck operation capabilities, further validating its vessel-aircraft compatibility, the PLAN said.

The Fujian was commissioned on Nov. 5.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)