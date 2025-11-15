China defense ministry answers question about aircraft carrier Fujian home port location
BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday said that PLA Navy vessels will sail wherever necessary to protect China's national interests when responding to an inquiry about the home port selection for aircraft carrier PLANS Fujian.
The Fujian, China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, was commissioned into active service earlier this month at a naval port in the city of Sanya in southern island province of Hainan. The Sanya port has been selected as the carrier's home port.
Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said the home port for the Fujian was selected based on factors such as the hydrological conditions of the military port, the location and construction of supporting facilities, and the convenience for the aircraft carrier to carry out maritime combat readiness and training missions.
He reiterated that China adheres to the path of peaceful development, follows a defensive national defense policy, and that the Chinese military remains a staunch force for world peace.
Photos
Related Stories
- Airbus expands China presence via new assembly line
- Boying T1400 Tandem Rotor Unmanned Helicopter completes maiden flight in NE China
- 'Flying taxis' reinventing future of urban air mobility
- Anti-aircraft vehicles in live-fire tactical training
- China's amphibious AG600 completes first open water scoop-drop drill
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.