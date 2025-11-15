China defense ministry answers question about aircraft carrier Fujian home port location

Xinhua) 11:16, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Friday said that PLA Navy vessels will sail wherever necessary to protect China's national interests when responding to an inquiry about the home port selection for aircraft carrier PLANS Fujian.

The Fujian, China's first aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults, was commissioned into active service earlier this month at a naval port in the city of Sanya in southern island province of Hainan. The Sanya port has been selected as the carrier's home port.

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said the home port for the Fujian was selected based on factors such as the hydrological conditions of the military port, the location and construction of supporting facilities, and the convenience for the aircraft carrier to carry out maritime combat readiness and training missions.

He reiterated that China adheres to the path of peaceful development, follows a defensive national defense policy, and that the Chinese military remains a staunch force for world peace.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)