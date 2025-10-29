Home>>
Anti-aircraft vehicles in live-fire tactical training
(China Military Online) 10:42, October 29, 2025
PGZ-04 self-propelled anti-aircraft vehicles attached to an air defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army fire at the targets during a live-fire tactical combat training on September 22, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Weihong)
