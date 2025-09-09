First C909 medical rescue aircraft delivered in central China

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's first C909 medical rescue aircraft was delivered on Tuesday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, to China Flying-Dragon General Aviation Co., Ltd., marking a milestone in the development of the country's domestically produced commercial aircraft.

The C909 medical rescue aircraft, with a maximum payload of 10 tonnes and a range of 3,700 km, can operate from high-altitude airports and be reconfigured for tasks including transporting medical teams, providing remote-area assistance and transferring patients, according to its developer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd.

As the country's first local general aviation company approved by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Flying Dragon operates emergency rescue, police flights, aerial surveying and short-haul transport.

On Tuesday, Zhengzhou also saw the launch of an aviation medical alliance, bringing together over 40 members from healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, insurance and public services.

The alliance aims to expand the use of the C909 in air medical services, contributing to the country's public health and emergency response system.

