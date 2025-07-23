China-made tonne-class eVTOL delivered

Xinhua) 09:34, July 23, 2025

The V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, conducts a flight demonstration at a flight test base in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese tech startup on Tuesday delivered a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, marking a breakthrough in the application of large eVTOLs.

Developed by the Shanghai-based company AutoFlight, the V2000CG CarryAll boasts a maximum takeoff weight of 2 tonnes.

Following the acquisition of the type certificate and production certificate last year, along with the airworthiness certificate acquired on Monday, the unmanned aircraft will be operated by a Guangzhou-based low-altitude transportation business.

The all-electric V2000CG CarryAll has a payload capacity of up to 400 kg with a maximum cruising speed of 200 km per hour and a range of 200 km. It features vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and a fixed-wing cruising design, enabling its applications in low-altitude logistics, emergency response and other fields.

Xie Jia, senior vice president of AutoFlight, said that the aircraft type has so far completed more than 40,000 km of safe flights over various terrains across China and other countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Japan, which help validate its performance and explore its potential application scenarios.

The eVTOL's delivery comes as China's low-altitude economy is entering a stage of rapid growth. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the market value of the sector will soar from 500 billion yuan (about 70 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023 to 1.5 trillion yuan in 2025, and that number could reach an astounding 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035.

The airworthiness certificate (L), the production certificate (C) and the type certificate of the V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, are displayed at a delivery ceremony of the aircraft in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors have discussions next to the V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, at a delivery ceremony in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A delivery ceremony for the V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is held in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is pictured at a delivery ceremony in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows the V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft on the apron in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, conducts a flight demonstration at a flight test base in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, on July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a flight test base for the V2000CG CarryAll, a tonne-class electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)