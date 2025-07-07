Long take of aircraft carrier Shandong
(People's Daily App) 16:33, July 07, 2025
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) celebrated the 28th anniversary of the city's return to the motherland with a significant visit from a fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, led by China's first domestically built aircraft carrier, the Shandong. Try out an immersive experience and enjoy this long take of the carrier.
