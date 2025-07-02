Air China launches first international route operated by homegrown C909 jetliner

Xinhua) 08:36, July 02, 2025

HOHHOT, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Air China's first international service using the domestically developed C909 jetliner was launched officially on Tuesday, linking north China with Mongolia.

Operating under flight numbers CA757 and CA758, the route offers seven round-trip flights weekly between Hohhot, the capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

Flight CA757 departed from Hohhot at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, bound for Ulaanbaatar, marking the launch of the air route.

Since receiving its first C909 aircraft in 2020, Air China has expanded its C909 fleet to 35 jets, which have collectively accumulated over 110,000 hours of safe flight. With operational bases in Beijing, Chengdu and Hohhot, C909 aircraft have been deployed on more than 30 routes.

Air China is committed to ensuring safe flight operations, continuously optimizing its route network, and deepening international cooperation and exchange, according to the company.

