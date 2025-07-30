China's unmanned cargo aircraft soars through verification flight in complex terrain

Xinhua) 10:13, July 30, 2025

People look at an unmanned aerial vehicle at the 7th Western China International Fair for Investment and Trade in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A new type of unmanned cargo aircraft developed by China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) recently completed a verification flight in complex terrain, marking a milestone for its future commercial operation.

The YH-1000, developed by CASC's China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics, on Monday delivered a 400-kilogram cargo box to Liangping Airport after flying a round trip between Liangping and Wulong in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Tuesday.

The YH-1000 completed the full-process verification of cargo transport, cross-regional flight and autonomous return in the complex mountainous terrain of the Yangtze River Basin. It flew along the 134-kilometer route connecting Liangping and Wulong, navigating over five mountain peaks, each over 1,000 meters in elevation, as well as traversing the Wujiang Canyon and the Yangtze River waterway.

According to its development leader, the verification flight showed that the YH-1000 has the technical capabilities required for commercial operation. Its trial operation will be arranged pending regulatory approval.

The YH-1000 completed its maiden flight on May 22, 2025. Featuring outstanding capabilities such as ultra-short takeoff and landing, and strong adaptability to harsh operating environments, it can operate on compacted dirt roads, leveled grassland, and highways, significantly expanding the application scenarios for unmanned cargo aircraft.

With an endurance of 10 hours, a ceiling of 8,000 meters, and a payload capacity exceeding 1,000 kilograms, the YH-1000 can establish low-cost, rapid cargo links between cities and remote counties or townships, enhancing logistic connectivity in central and western regions in the country.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)