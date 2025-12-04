In pics: Yangliuqing ancient town in N China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 15:49, December 04, 2025

Tourists take selfies at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. Sitting on the outskirts of the port city of Tianjin, Yangliuqing ancient town is a tourist town that is well-known for its woodblock new year pictures. It is run through by the Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A tourist takes photos after experiencing making a woodblock new year picture at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists enjoy themselves at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

A tourist takes pictures at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Tourists take pictures at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 3, 2025 shows a scenery of Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

