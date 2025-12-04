In pics: Yangliuqing ancient town in N China's Tianjin
Tourists take selfies at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. Sitting on the outskirts of the port city of Tianjin, Yangliuqing ancient town is a tourist town that is well-known for its woodblock new year pictures. It is run through by the Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A tourist takes photos after experiencing making a woodblock new year picture at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. Sitting on the outskirts of the port city of Tianjin, Yangliuqing ancient town is a tourist town that is well-known for its woodblock new year pictures. It is run through by the Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Tourists enjoy themselves at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. Sitting on the outskirts of the port city of Tianjin, Yangliuqing ancient town is a tourist town that is well-known for its woodblock new year pictures. It is run through by the Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)
A tourist takes pictures at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. Sitting on the outskirts of the port city of Tianjin, Yangliuqing ancient town is a tourist town that is well-known for its woodblock new year pictures. It is run through by the Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)
Tourists take pictures at Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. Sitting on the outskirts of the port city of Tianjin, Yangliuqing ancient town is a tourist town that is well-known for its woodblock new year pictures. It is run through by the Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 3, 2025 shows a scenery of Yangliuqing ancient town in Tianjin, north China, on Dec. 3, 2025. Sitting on the outskirts of the port city of Tianjin, Yangliuqing ancient town is a tourist town that is well-known for its woodblock new year pictures. It is run through by the Grand Canal, the world's longest man-made waterway. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
