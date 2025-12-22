Tianjin through intl media's eyes: Time-honored culture, smart future &global knowledge exchange

Foreign guests learn kuaiban (rhythmic bamboo clappers) at Xiaoliyuan Crosstalk Teahouse in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 16, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The 2025 "A Date with China" international media delegation concluded a three-day visit to Tianjin, getting a glimpse of the city's development in preserving intangible cultural heritages, driving cutting-edge technological innovations, and advancing global vocational education.

A dialogue on the 2025 "A Date with China" tour is held in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 17, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

To get a taste of Tianjin's vibrant intangible cultural heritage, the group visited Tianjin Pingju Opera Theatre, Guangdong Guild Hall, and Xiaoliyuan Crosstalk Teahouse, where they donned traditional opera costumes, practiced kuaiban(rhythmic bamboo clappers), and experienced the art of "speaking, imitating, teasing, and singing".

An Italian blogger tries to make a jianbing guozi(Chinese pancake wrap) by himself in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 16, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

On Ancient Culture Street, Italian blogger Andrea stepped up to the griddle and tried his hand at making jianbing guozi(Chinese pancake wrap), joking, "You may have seen Italians make pizza, but this is probably the first time you've seen an Italian makejianbing guozi." The finished product was met with enthusiastic praise from the group.

The inheritor of intangible cultural heritage teaches a reporter from Fergana News Agency how to play shadow puppetry in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 16, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The group also experienced Clay Figure Zhang and saw a shadow puppetry performance ofJourney to the West. Bruno Falci, a reporter from TeleSUR, said that foreign journalists eagerly want to understand these art forms, and seized every chance to deeply explore Chinese culture.

An American content creator experiences TCM intelligent health robots in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 17, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The international media group also got a firsthand experience of Tianjin's technological vitality at industrial parks and tech enterprises. American blogger Dante Munoz showed great interest in cutting-edge products, trying out foldable tablets, AI chat assistant, VR immersive experience, and intelligent health robots.

"Chinese products are high-tech and reliable; enterprises grasp global needs well," Munoz said, adding that he's looking forward to better localized products.

Reporters from Azerbaijan AZ TV interview staff member of Tianjin Metro Line 1 Rail Transit Operation Co Ltd, in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 15, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

The intelligent upgrading of Tianjin Metro Line 1 also amazed global guests. The line features a driver monitoring system that uses AI facial analysis to real-time track drivers' facial features and postures as well as detect fatigue and distraction. A 360-degree vehicle exterior image detection system can identify loose screws and foreign objects, while an intelligent vehicle operation and maintenance system monitors door operations, driving modes, and traction braking levels. This human-machine collaboration enhances efficiency and reduces maintenance costs.

The 2025 "A Date with China" international media delegation pose for a group photo in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 15, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

At the Luban Workshop Experience Museum, the delegation learned about China's global vocational education achievements. They met four Egyptian students majoring in computer numerical control, who aspire to become engineers after graduation. Student Ibrahim Maher said studying there boosted his growth and that he hoped to bring Chinese skills back to Egypt.

Luban Workshop is a world-renowned cooperation brand created by Tianjin, introduced by Wang Juan, director of International Exchange and Cooperation Department at Tianjin Light Industry Vocational Technical College. Now, 36 Luban Workshops exist in 30 countries, training talents for local development like Egypt's industrialization. "Luban Workshops teach practical skills," Italian blogger Andrea said. "China now exports not just products but professional skills — remarkable."

The international media group enjoy the night view at the Heart of Tianjin, in Tianjin, North China, on Dec 15, 2025. [Photo/chinadaily.com.cn]

Over the past five years, "A Date with China" international media tour has woven a global tapestry, as hundreds of voices from over 40 countries traversed more than 500 sites in China. Their lenses and pens captured the pulse of China's modernization — a vivid portrait of progress rooted in profound heritage, now shared with the world.

