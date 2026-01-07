Yuan Dynasty grain transport, storage complex excavated in North China’s Tianjin

A newly discovered circular moat at the Shisicang site or Fourteen Granaries, in Hexiwu town, North China's Tianjin Municipality, has been dated to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), marking the first time a state-level grain transport and storage complex from the dynasty has been excavated. The finding is regarded as a major achievement in Grand Canal archaeology, according to the Tianjin Daily.

The most significant discovery from the latest excavation is the presence of large, well-planned circular moats on the western and southern sides of the granary compound. Archaeologists say these features indicate that the Yuan Dynasty granary complex did not rely on enclosed walls for protection. Instead, the moat system played a central role in defining space, security, and transport, offering new insights into the scale and spatial organization of Yuan-era state granaries, per the Tianjin Daily.

Yin Chenglong, the leader of the excavation, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the moat is approximately 20 meters wide and more than 2.5 meters deep.

"At present, the moat has not been fully excavated and remains outside the main courtyard area, so we can only determine its general direction," Yin explained. "What we can see is that the moat ran parallel to the granary buildings at a certain distance. Its regular shape clearly shows it was artificially constructed. Since it is deeper than 2.5 meters and we have not reached the bottom yet, it was very likely designed as a defensive measure."

The moat, based on its depth and width, was navigable by small boats. Combined with the discovery of storage facilities along its extension, archaeologists infer that grain unloaded from the Grand Canal could have been transported directly by water into the granaries, making the moat an integral part of the logistics system rather than a purely defensive feature.

"This large circular moat did not surround just a single granary courtyard," Yin said. "It enclosed a much broader area containing multiple warehouses."

Beyond the Yuan Dynasty remains, newly uncovered remains dating to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220), Wei (220-265) and Jin Dynasty (265-420) have filled gaps in the regional archaeological chronology, while the excavation of Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) tombs has deepened understanding of burial practices along the Tianjin section of the Grand Canal during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty, per the Tianjin Daily.

Among the most notable finds was a large brick-chamber tomb from the Wei-Jin period, which Yin described as featuring both front and rear chambers as well as side chambers.

"The size and structure of this tomb indicate that it dates at least to the Wei-Jin period," Yin said. "This strongly suggests the presence of a major nearby settlement at the time, pointing to a high level of prosperity in the area. It significantly extends the historical timeline of Hexiwu Town."

This year's excavation also uncovered parts of two Yuan Dynasty building foundations, along with three ash pits, four ditches, two pits filled with broken bricks and tiles, and large accumulations of construction debris from the Yuan Dynasty. A total of 40 tombs dating to the Qing Dynasty and later periods were cleared.

A rich collection of Yuan Dynasty architectural decorative components was also unearthed, including ridge ornaments such as chiwen (dragon-like roof decoration), roof beasts, apsaras (Buddhist celestial nymphs), phoenix motifs, animal-face-patterned eave tiles, and various types of roof tiles. The diversity and craftsmanship of these artifacts provide valuable material evidence for studying official Yuan architectural standards, construction techniques, and building reconstruction.

According to Yin, the Shisicang site represents a large-scale national grain transport and storage system centered on the Grand Canal, integrating the Northern Canal, feeder channels, artificial water bodies such as lakes, roads, granaries, and even sunken boats.

"The Northern Canal here was essentially the Yuan Dynasty canal," Yin said. "This excavation offers important clues for understanding the canal's historical evolution during the Yuan Dynasty."

