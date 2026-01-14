Exhibition featuring modern Tianjin's industry, commerce held at Tianjin Museum
People visit an exhibition featuring modern Tianjin's industry and commerce at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China, Jan. 13, 2026. Featuring over 320 historical photographs and more than 120 pieces (sets) of physical exhibits, the exhibition will last for three months and be open to the public free of charge. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows a basketball on display at an exhibition featuring modern Tianjin's industry and commerce at the Tianjin Museum in Tianjin, north China. Featuring over 320 historical photographs and more than 120 pieces (sets) of physical exhibits, the exhibition will last for three months and be open to the public free of charge. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
