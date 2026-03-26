Tianjin 2026 Global Business Leaders Roundtable opens
This photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows a view of the Tianjin 2026 Global Business Leaders Roundtable in north China's Tianjin. Themed with "Deep Integration of Technology and Industrial Innovation: Drivers, Mechanisms, and Pathways," the event kicked off on Wednesday. Nearly 300 participants from over 30 countries and regions exchanged views on various topics such as global value chain, innovation-driven development, artificial intelligence, green computing, port-industry-city integrated development, and modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Participants communicate during a plenary meeting of the Tianjin 2026 Global Business Leaders Roundtable in north China's Tianjin, March 25, 2026. Themed with "Deep Integration of Technology and Industrial Innovation: Drivers, Mechanisms, and Pathways," the event kicked off on Wednesday. Nearly 300 participants from over 30 countries and regions exchanged views on various topics such as global value chain, innovation-driven development, artificial intelligence, green computing, port-industry-city integrated development, and modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
This photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows a view of the Tianjin 2026 Global Business Leaders Roundtable in north China's Tianjin. Themed with "Deep Integration of Technology and Industrial Innovation: Drivers, Mechanisms, and Pathways," the event kicked off on Wednesday. Nearly 300 participants from over 30 countries and regions exchanged views on various topics such as global value chain, innovation-driven development, artificial intelligence, green computing, port-industry-city integrated development, and modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Participants communicate during a plenary meeting of the Tianjin 2026 Global Business Leaders Roundtable in north China's Tianjin, March 25, 2026. Themed with "Deep Integration of Technology and Industrial Innovation: Drivers, Mechanisms, and Pathways," the event kicked off on Wednesday. Nearly 300 participants from over 30 countries and regions exchanged views on various topics such as global value chain, innovation-driven development, artificial intelligence, green computing, port-industry-city integrated development, and modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Participants attend a plenary meeting of the Tianjin 2026 Global Business Leaders Roundtable in north China's Tianjin, March 25, 2026. Themed with "Deep Integration of Technology and Industrial Innovation: Drivers, Mechanisms, and Pathways," the event kicked off on Wednesday. Nearly 300 participants from over 30 countries and regions exchanged views on various topics such as global value chain, innovation-driven development, artificial intelligence, green computing, port-industry-city integrated development, and modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
This photo taken on March 25, 2026 shows a plenary meeting of the Tianjin 2026 Global Business Leaders Roundtable in north China's Tianjin. Themed with "Deep Integration of Technology and Industrial Innovation: Drivers, Mechanisms, and Pathways," the event kicked off on Wednesday. Nearly 300 participants from over 30 countries and regions exchanged views on various topics such as global value chain, innovation-driven development, artificial intelligence, green computing, port-industry-city integrated development, and modernization of traditional Chinese medicine. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
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