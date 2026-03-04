Memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu held in Tianjin
People perform during a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 4, 2026. Gegu Baonianhui, a memorial ceremony for Chinese sea goddess Mazu observed in Gegu Town, was staged on Wednesday in Tianjin.
This memorial ceremony was included in national intangible cultural heritage list in 2014. It is an important activity for the locals to celebrate the Chinese New Year and pray for good luck. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
