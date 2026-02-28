"Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group marked with dragon dance in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:19, February 28, 2026

People attend a parade during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The Maolong Festival, a folk activity for people of the Yilao ethnic group to mark the Spring Festival and the lantern festival, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. The centerpiece of this festival is the Maolong, or "hairy dragon," found only in Shiqian. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

This aerial drone photo shows the opening ceremony of the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

People attend a parade during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

People attend a parade during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

Local people perform dragon dance during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

People attend a parade during the "Maolong Festival" of Yilao ethnic group in Shiqian County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

