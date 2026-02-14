SW China's Guizhou emerges as popular destination for overseas travelers

People's Daily Online) 09:00, February 14, 2026

Foreign tourists take pictures of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world's highest bridge, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Jiequan)

On Feb. 3, Lee Seung-Joon from South Korea traveled to southwest China's Guizhou Province with friends to see the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world's tallest bridge.

"I've seen reports about the bridge before, and I've been eager to see it for myself," Lee said.

When he saw the bridge soaring into the clouds above a canyon more than 1,000 meters deep, it was even more breathtaking than he had imagined, he said. He was struck not only by Guizhou's engineering prowess, but also by the fact that visitors can actually walk onto the bridge for sightseeing.

Tourism centered around bridges has become one of Guizhou's signature draws. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is the first destination in China to combine sightseeing, adventure sports and tourism services into an integrated experience.

A tourist poses for a picture at the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world's highest bridge, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

A visitor from Thailand said he was awestruck when he visited the Wanfenglin scenic area in Xingyi, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou, on Feb. 4.

Rapeseed flower fields bloom in the Wanfenglin scenic area in Xingyi, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

"Nearly 20,000 cone-shaped peaks stretch as far as the eye can see. It's an incredible landscape," he said, adding that he also spotted rapeseed flowers blooming early in the 12th lunar month in the scenic area.

In 2025, the scenic area received more than 4 million tourist visits, with overseas arrivals rising sharply. It remains a top draw for both domestic and international travelers during the 2026 Spring Festival holiday period.

On Feb. 6, a tourist from South Korea visited the Xinyin 1950 Discovery commercial complex in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou, where he enjoyed coffee, craft beer and new-style tea drinks.

Foreign tourists savor specialty drinks in the Xinyin 1950 Discovery commercial complex in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

In recent years, Guiyang has leveraged its thriving beverage sector to drive new consumption trends and boost emerging industries, showcasing the city's youthful and creative energy. Today, it ranks among the country's leading cities for the concentration of cafés and craft beer bars, with its vibrant beverage scene becoming a major draw for visitors.

In 2025, airports in Guizhou handled more than 295,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips and over 3,000 international flights. During the same period, inbound travel to the province booked through online platform Ctrip increased by 40 percent year on year, while related spending rose by 54 percent.

Tourists go sightseeing in the Wanfenglin scenic area in Xingyi, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Jiequan)

A molten iron fireworks show is staged in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Jiequan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)