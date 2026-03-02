Majie Quyi Fair held in Baofeng County, China's Henan

Xinhua) 08:58, March 02, 2026

Folk artists perform during the Majie Quyi Fair at Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, March 1, 2026.

The annual Majie Quyi Fair, a grand feast for Quyi fans, was staged as scheduled here on Sunday, as part of the ongoing Chinese New Year celebrations.

Quyi refers to a school of traditional Chinese folk arts in narrative and singing forms, including ballad singing, comic dialogues, clapper talk and crosstalk, still popular among the Chinese people.

The Majie Quyi Fair, well attended despite the bad weather, boasts a history of over 700 years, and was inscribed in the first national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

