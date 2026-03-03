We Are China

Shehuo parade held in Longxian County, NW China

Xinhua) 09:06, March 03, 2026

Performers attend a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Shehuo is a type of traditional Chinese folk art form. Longxian County held a special local Shehuo parade on Monday, which features performers on horseback adorned with simple yet exquisite facial make-up.

The Shehuo parade is a long-standing and widely popular performance in rural China. It originated in ancient sacrificial ceremonies held to pray for good harvests about 2,000 years ago.

Over time, as dance and song performances were incorporated, it gradually evolved into a folk custom staged during the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival, believed to ward off bad luck and usher in a fresh start for the new year.

The Shehuo folk performance in Baoji was added to China's national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. In recent years, the local Shehuo tradition in Longxian County has continued to thrive through ongoing inheritance and innovation.

Members of a Shehuo parade team chat in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Villagers greet a team of a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo shows performers attending a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Villagers greet a team of a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Performers attend a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People follow a team of a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Performers attend a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Villagers help a member of a Shehuo parade team put on performance costumes in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in the early morning of March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Members of a Shehuo parade team have breakfast in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in the early morning of March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An elderly artist applies facial make-up for a Shehuo parade team member in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in the early morning of March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Performers attend a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Performers attend a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Two children from a Shehuo parade team are pictured during a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

Performers attend a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

