Chinese pianist Lang Lang receives inaugural Daphne Music Award in Denmark

Xinhua) 08:58, May 15, 2026

Chinese pianist Lang Lang poses for a photo before attending the Daphne Music Award ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 14, 2026. Chinese pianist Lang Lang received the inaugural Daphne Music Award in Copenhagen on Thursday in recognition of his artistic achievements and efforts to bring classical music to wider audiences. (Photo by Anders Kongshaug/Xinhua)

COPENHAGEN, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese pianist Lang Lang received the inaugural Daphne Music Award in Copenhagen on Thursday in recognition of his artistic achievements and efforts to bring classical music to wider audiences.

The new international prize, launched by the Danish Research Foundation and carrying an endowment of 650,000 euros (758,754.75 U.S. dollars), recognizes artists for artistic achievement, public engagement and contributions to expanding access to classical music.

Speaking to Xinhua ahead of the ceremony, Lang Lang said he felt honored to receive the first edition of the award, and appreciated the award's efforts to bring together art, science, education, and philanthropy.

"It is very meaningful for me to come back to Denmark, meet local audiences and musicians, and exchange ideas through music," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng described the event as a landmark for China-Denmark cultural exchange. He referred to Lang Lang as an "outstanding cultural ambassador."

"Through his poetic and infectious performances, he brings together Eastern melodies and Western musical traditions, creating on the black-and-white keys a moving chapter of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations," Wang told Xinhua.

The award "will further deepen friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples and open a new chapter in cultural and artistic cooperation between the two countries," he added.

The Danish Research Foundation said Lang Lang has introduced classical music to broad and diverse audiences and helped broaden opportunities for young people and communities through his 2008-founded non-profit, the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

During the ceremony at the Tivoli Concert Hall, Lang Lang performed with the Tivoli Copenhagen Philharmonic. He noted that it was his first performance in Denmark since his last visit 11 years ago.

"Music can help remove barriers of race, culture and even ideology," Lang Lang told Xinhua. "When I perform Chinese works abroad, I often feel that music can quickly bring people closer."

At Thursday's ceremony, tenor Jonathan Tetelman and soprano Serena Saenz also received the Daphne Next Generation Awards, each endowed with 100,000 euros (1167.33 dollars). The gala concert featured the Tivoli Copenhagen Philharmonic under the baton of conductor Dmitry Matvienko.

Founded in 1992, the Danish Research Foundation supports clinical and basic research, scientific talent, and cultural and charitable initiatives. The foundation said it will introduce a science prize under the Daphne Awards starting in 2027.

Chinese pianist Lang Lang speaks during an interview in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 13, 2026. Chinese pianist Lang Lang received the inaugural Daphne Music Award in Copenhagen on Thursday in recognition of his artistic achievements and efforts to bring classical music to wider audiences. (Photo by Anders Kongshaug/Xinhua)

Chinese pianist Lang Lang rehearses for a performance in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 14, 2026. Chinese pianist Lang Lang received the inaugural Daphne Music Award in Copenhagen on Thursday in recognition of his artistic achievements and efforts to bring classical music to wider audiences. (Photo by Anders Kongshaug/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)