China, New Zealand to advance negative list negotiations on service trade under FTA

(Xinhua) 10:57, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China and New Zealand have agreed to jointly promote negotiations on the negative list for trade in services under the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The two sides have agreed to continue to enhance communication and collaboration within frameworks including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the World Trade Organization, and support a rules-based multilateral trading system, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press briefing when answering a media query regarding the 34th meeting of the China-New Zealand Joint Trade and Economic Commission.

The meeting took place on June 5 in Beijing, during which both sides conducted in-depth exchanges on advancing bilateral economic and trade relations as well as strengthening cooperation in regional and multilateral fields, according to the spokesperson.

He added that the ministry will continue to work with its New Zealand counterpart to fully leverage the joint commission mechanism, further drive bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and advance regional and multilateral agendas so as to make greater contributions to building a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)